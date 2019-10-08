BRANTFORD - Police are investigating an armed home invasion that left one man injured.

Four people were inside the Sarah Street home at around 9 p.m. when it happened.

"Three male parties had broken into the residence who were armed with firearms," explains Const. Shane Siebert with the Brantford Police Serivce.

Shots were fired. One person was reportedly assaulted.

Two people have already been arrested: a 26 year old from Brampton and a 33 year old from Mississauga.

There is a third suspect still out there with no description yet provide.

Police say this is not believed to be a random act of violence.

The canine unit is helping police look for clues. No guns have been recovered.