Two suspects are wanted after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pizza place.

It happened at Royal Pizza on Victoria Street around 9:45 p.m..

Police say the pair had weapons and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The police K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspects, but was unable to pick up the scent.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.