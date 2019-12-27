RICHMOND HILL -- Police say an armed man has been contained in a residence north of Toronto after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with an officer in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say the incident began around 10:30 a.m., when an officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Major MacKenzie Drive.

Const. Laura Nicolle says the driver of the stopped vehicle opened fire and the officer shot back, then the suspect fled into a nearby residence.

Speaking to reporters at the scene this afternoon, Nicolle said the suspect was still barricaded inside the home. She said he did not appear to have taken any hostages.

There was a heavy police presence in the area on Friday, including a helicopter.

"For something like this, where we do have a suspect who was willing to actually fire shots -- in the middle of the day, in a very busy, crowded area -- that's a very dangerous and concerning type of situation that requires every resource that we have available to us," Nicolle said.

She said it's not clear whether the suspect was injured, but the officer was unharmed.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced Friday afternoon that it is investigating after a man was "possibly struck" during the exchange of gunfire.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates whenever there is a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault involving police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.