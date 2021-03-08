Advertisement
Argument turns violent, results in teen getting stabbed in Kitchener: police
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 10:08AM EST
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police in Kitchener charged a 19-year-old man after a verbal argument turned violent on the weekend.
According to a news release, officers responded to the area of Ralgreen Crescent and Overlea Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
That's when the man allegedly stabbed another man. The victim, 18, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers charged the accused with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing.