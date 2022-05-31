Argument leads to man intentionally hitting former employee with transport truck: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say intentionally drove a transport truck into his former employee during an argument.

According to a news release, the two men first got into a verbal dispute around 10 a.m. Monday at a business in the area of Laird and Clair Roads.

The dispute led to one of the men reportedly striking the other in the face.

Police say the argument continued into a yard where a transport truck was parked.

One of the men then reportedly got into the truck and intentionally drove it into the other man at a low speed.

He was hit, fell to the ground, and was later taken to hospital with a leg injury, according to officials.

A 46-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon.