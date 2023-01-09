Argument leads to glasses smashed in people’s faces, charges: Guelph police

Two men from Guelph have been charged after an argument allegedly led to glasses being smashed in faces.

According to Guelph police, a woman and her boyfriend were out for drinks Friday night with another couple they knew.

An argument allegedly took place and led to the woman being struck in the face with a glass, causing her tooth to be chipped and needing to be removed.

Police say the woman's boyfriend then retaliated by striking the other man in the face with a glass, causing a significant laceration that needed several stitches.

A 25-year-old man and 41-year-old man, both from Guelph, have both been charged with assault causing bodily harm.n