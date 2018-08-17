

CTV Kitchener





Keith Conway, a Waterloo musician, used to play Aretha Franklin’s music at gigs with his cover band.

He says her songs are tough to cover but they always excited the crowd.

“We started off our sets with Think. That was one of her big hits and it always got the crowd out of their seats,” he says as he plucks at guitar strings in Long & McQuade in Waterloo.

“You need to have a singer who has that range and can evoke that kind of soul,” he says.

Franklin died on Thursday at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit.

The cultural icon has been called the “Queen of Soul” and her music reached fans for decades.

“The drumming, base, and piano playing; she had fantastic arrangements of her pieces,” Conway says.

He is sad about Franklin’s death but says her memory will live on forever in her music.