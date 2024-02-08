Are fireworks allowed for the Lunar New Year?

Say goodbye to the year of the rabbit, and hello to the year of the dragon!

The Lunar New Year begins on Saturday and celebrations will be held around the world.

Also known as the Spring Festival in China, the 15-day event includes symbolic dishes and family traditions. Many people also get red envelopes filled with money to symbolize good wishes and luck for the year ahead.

Light shows are also part of the celebration, but not all cities allow fireworks on the Lunar New Year.

Below you’ll find the bylaws city by city.

Kitchener

Fireworks are only allowed on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day, but not for the Lunar New Year.

Fire permits are required for any other holiday. More info here.

Waterloo

Fireworks are permitted on Diwali (or Deepavali), Canada Day, Victoria Day and the Lunar New Year (also called the Chinese New Year).

They can be set off the day of, and one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

The city also has several other requirements. They say they can only be “low-hazard” fireworks, such as roman candles, fountains, pinwheels, volcanoes or other similar pyrotechnics. Christmas crackers and paper caps containing more than “twenty-five one-hundredths of a grain of explosives” are not allowed. The person setting off the fireworks must also be aged 18 or older.

Cambridge

The city permits fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day.

They can be set off between dusk and 11 p.m.

Other dates or holidays require a permit from the city.

Guelph

Residents are allowed fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day. They’re also permitted the day before or after Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Any other holidays must be approved by the Guelph Fire Department. You can email facilitybooking@guelph.ca to apply for a permit.

Stratford

Fireworks are allowed only on Victoria Day and Canada Day, or the day after in the event of bad weather.

They are permitted between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight.

Residents can seek a permit to set off fireworks on other holidays and must do so 30 days in advance.

Brantford

City council recently updated its fireworks bylaw.

They are now allowed on the Lunar New Year, Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day, as well as up to three days before Victoria and Canada Day.