KITCHENER -- While the month of May started off nice and warm, temperatures in the area for April were slightly colder than average.

A report released Sunday by the University of Waterloo's weather station states that the overall temperature for April was a little over one degree Celsius colder than normal.

This was the first colder than-average-month since November of last year. Four of the last five Aprils have also been reported as colder-than-average.

The station says the area was about 20 mm shy of the average April monthly rainfall, even with 20 mm of rain fell on the last day of the month.

Notable numbers: