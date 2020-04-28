KITCHENER -- Clouds rolled in Tuesday with light scattered showers, but many saw sunny breaks throughout the day allowing the temperature in Kitchener-Waterloo to warm up to a seasonal 15 degrees. Meanwhile in Windsor the temperature reached 20 degrees.

A multi-day rainfall event is on the way as an area of high pressure stalls a system over The Great Lakes. Clouds and showers will move in early Wednesday. Periods of rain, heavy at times, are expected to develop in the afternoon and overnight into Thursday. Winds are also forecast to gust easterly at 30-50km/h, and near 70km/h at times, heightening the risk of flooding, especially for lakeshore communities.

Periods of showers and rain continue through to Thursday, although winds will slowly ease. Lingering showers are still possible Friday but the forecast is calling for some sunshine too as conditions clear.

By the weekend temperatures could climb to the mid-teens or low 20s across southwestern Ontario with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a chance of showers Saturday night and into early Sunday, although that forecast could change over the next few days.

As for next week, temperatures are expected to cool off behind a cold front on Monday.