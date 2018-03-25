

Fire officials are pegging damage at around $250,000 following a fire at a Cambridge apartment building.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. at the six-unit building on Woolley Street.

A patio near the rear of the building was fully engulfed.

Officials said 11 residents were displaced and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating.