

Jamie Purviance





Apple & Cranberry Crumble

Recipe from Weber’s Time To Grill, by Jamie Purviance. Serves:6-8 | Prep time: 30 minutes | Grilling time: 35-40 minutes| Special Equipment: 10-inch cast-iron skillet

Ingredients



Filling

¾ cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons of flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups fresh apple slices

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberry or leftover cranberry sauce (a mixture of sauce and berries would work as well)

Topping

1 cup rolled oats (not quick cook)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground all-spice

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold, cut into small pieces

Instructions

1.Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (about 400°F). MOM method.

2.In a large mixing bowl mix all the filling ingredients together tossing thoroughly and then pour the apple/cranberry mixture into the bottom of the 10” cast-iron skillet.

3.Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and all-spice and mix together. Using a fork, cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients and using a fork, pastry cutter or fast moving hands mix the butter in until it all comes together in clusters.

4. Sprinkle the clusters of the dry ingredients overtop of the apple and cranberry mixture in the skillet, dispersing evenly to cover as much of the fruit mixture as possible.

5. Place the skillet over indirect medium heat, close the lid, and continue to bake until the apples are bubbling and tender and the topping has achieved a golden-brown colour, 25 to 30 minutes. Keep the grill’s temperature as close to 400°F as possible. Carefully remove the skillet from the grill and allow to cool for about 15 minutes. Serve with ice cream for the perfect seasonal and hearty dessert.

Used with permission.