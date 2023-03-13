Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph

An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.

Guelph police tweeted at 7:10 a.m. that the city’s fire department was on scene for an overnight fire on Wyndham Street.

They said between 25 to 30 residents have been displaced.

Police said they expect to have Wyndham Street from Quebec to Woolwich Streets closed until at least 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

They have asked people to avoid the area.