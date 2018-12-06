Featured
Apartment fire displaces 10 units, man hospitalized
Police closed Egremont Street North for investigation after a fire. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 1:20PM EST
An apartment in Mount Forest has been evacuated after a fire began in one of the units.
Police and fire responded to the area just before 6 a.m. on Egremont Street North.
The road was closed while officials investigated.
A male, 32, was transported to a local hospital with burns to his hand.
The fire was contained in one of the ten units, but the whole apartment was evacuated.
The tenants were being accommodated by Guelph-Wellington Housing.
Wellington North Fire Services and Wellington County OPP attended to investigate, and the Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted.
Officials did not have an estimate on damage.
#ApartmentFire #MountForest @TwpWellNorth #FireService extinguished fire. 32y male taken to hospital w/ 2nd degree burns to hand by @GWParamedic. Tenants displaced from 10 units #OFM notified investigation ongoing #GuelphWellingtonHousing to assist with care ^JC #WELLINGTONOPP pic.twitter.com/ii9Tz0yAPU— OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 6, 2018