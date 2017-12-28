

CTV Kitchener





Two people were treated for symptoms of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Kitchener apartment.

Firefighters were called to the Chandler Drive building late Thursday morning.

Kitchener Fire Department platoon chief Greg Willett said crews were able to contain the fire to the second-floor apartment where it began, although the unit sustained “fairly substantial damage.” Other parts of the building received water damage.

One person from that unit suffered possible smoke inhalation, as did a woman living on the building’s third floor. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Willett said the fire was caused by food cooking in the kitchen which was left unattended.

“Be aware when you’re cooking,” he said.

“Keep your eye on it. Don’t leave the room.”

Due to the extremely cold temperatures, buses were brought in to keep residents of the building warm while firefighters worked inside the building.