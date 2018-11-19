Featured
Apartment building fire blamed on careless smoking
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 6:09AM EST
Brantford Police say careless smoking is to blame for a fire in the city Sunday evening.
Fire crews were called to the second floor of an apartment building in the downtown core during the evening hours.
It is believed everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.
Police say the fire started due to careless smoking.
Officers assisted fire screws on scene and say there will be no further investigation.