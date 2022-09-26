Any Which Way You Can-a-thon returns to Waterloo Park
An annual fundraiser for the Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society has returned to in-person festivities.
The Any Which Way You Can-a-thon was held in the picnic pavilion at Waterloo Park on Sunday.
"If you know anyone with Down Syndrome, get to know them better," said Mary Casagande of the society. "If you don't know anyone with Down Syndrome, it's an opportunity to meet people and see they have dreams and abilities just like everybody."
The event is centered around a two kilometre walk to raise money for various programs and services.
Participants were able to choose to walk, bike, or wheel in the event.
The day also included live music, games, and food.
