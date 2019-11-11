

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH -- An anti-abortion group in Guelph says they're defending their right to freedom of speech with their advertisements on transit buses as others in the community are calling for them to be removed.

Guelph & Area Right to Life says there are only five images, but they have been duplicated for display on the back of 10 different buses.

The group says they've carefully crafted the messaging on the ads to come across as opinions, with the intention of giving people a different perspective to consider on the issue.

"We don't think that we can put an ad up there and change someone's mind in an instant. It's all about putting the information out there so that person can really think about the issue more deeply and come to a decision themselves," says Hanna Caruso, Guelph & Area Right to Life's program manager.

They also say that despite the backlash they're used to, it hasn't stopped them from continuing to post ads.

The group said that funding for the ads comes from community donations.

One woman from Guelph posted the ads to Facebook and has requested they be taken down. She has been collecting letters and statements from anyone who also wants to see them removed.

Monica, who has requested that CTV News only use her first name due to hate mail and threats she has received as a result of her posts, says it's harmful to keep these anti-abortion messages up.

"First of all, they are not ads. They do not provide a service and in fact do quite a disservice to the community," Monica says.

She adds that many people feel the same anger as her and feel degraded for having their rights publicly shamed in front of them.

Monica highlights that many women have abortions due to medical reasons that are beyond their control.

"No one is happy to have to terminate a pregnancy, it is a difficult and legal choice that they will always remember," she says.

Monica also says that many have pointed out the confusion and discomfort of being stuck behind one of the buses and having to explain these ads to their children.

She says she believes these ads conflict with the Canadian Code of Advertising Standards.

The Code does cover provisions involving advertising to children and unacceptable depictions and portrayals.

But Ad Standards, the company that created the guidelines, says they have not previously reviewed these particular ads.

"Decisions as to whether or not an ad complies with the Code are made by an independent Standards Council, consisting of members of the general public and the advertising industry. Since this ad has not been considered to date by Council, we cannot provide further public comment at this time," said Yamina Bennacer, the company's senior manager, in a statement.

CTV also reached out to Guelph transit, but did not hear back by the time this article was published.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Zayn Jinah.