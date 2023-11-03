Another youth charged for damaging Pride flag at Kitchener high school

A fifth person is facing charges in connection to a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener high school.

Waterloo regional police said they arrested a youth on Thursday and charged them with “mischief motivated by hate and public incitement of hatred.”

On Sept. 21, a group of youths took a flag from Eastwood Collegiate Institute.

Police said the group, all between the ages of 15 and 17, stepped on the flag and then set it on fire.

An email from the school’s principal to Eastwood parents stated: “This same group of students then threw rocks at the 2SLGBTQIA+ students as they boarded their bus,”

Police said no was hurt.

Four other male youths were arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with mischief motivated by hate, public incitement of hatred, and theft under $5,000.