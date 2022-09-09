Another week of double-digit COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Waterloo region

For the second week in a row, the Region of Waterloo is reporting 10 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the region's weekly update.

The region’s dashboard shows the 10 new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related death in the region since the start of the pandemic to 470.

The regions public health unit said the deahts included two males in their 70s, two females in their 80s, three males in their 80s, two females in their 90s and one male in his 90s.

The number of hospitalizations also increased by six, bringing the total number ofpeople in hospital in the region with COVID-19 to 52.

COVID-19 data from the Region of Waterloo. (Region of Waterloo)

Those in ICU with COVID-19 increased to seven from five. The ICU numbers remain significantly below the peak in early August when the region reported 24 people in ICU.

Despite the rise in deaths and hospitalizations, the number of active cases dropped to 258 from 336, a decrease of 78, according to the dashboard. The number of active cases is not a full representation of the total number of cases in the region as COVID-19 testing remains limited.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings decreased to 13 from 17, a drop of four.

Of the 13 outbreaks, six outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, two outbreaks arein a hospital and five are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19. (Region of Waterloo)

The seven-day moving per cent positivity rate dropped to 13 per cent, a decrease of one percentage point from last week.

The most recent update on COVID-19 numbers from Public Health Ontario shows in the previous week up to Sept. 3, the province reported 42 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the province has seen 14,094 deaths.

ONE IN FIVE CANADIANS SAY THEY HAVE TESTED POSITIVE

Data released by Statistics Canada shows that one in five Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19 between January 2020 and March 2022.

Released on Sept. 6, the data was collected through a survey and found that 19.5 per cent of Canadians aged 18 years and older reported that they had tested positive for COVID-19 before April 1, 2022.

The report says the figure collected “understates the true number of infections over that period, as some people who were infected may not have had access to a test, chose not to be tested or were unaware that they had COVID-19.”

Among adult Canadians, 8.1 per cent suspected that they had contracted COVID-19 at least once before April 1, 2022, despite never testing positive.