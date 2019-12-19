KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener’s annual Toy Mountain campaign has come to an end.

Hundreds of gifts were received from across our community to be donated to needy children in Waterloo Region.

The campaign, in collaboration with Canadian Tire and the Salvation Army, ended on December 18.

Even Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to check out the generosity of our viewers.

On Friday volunteers took all the toys and gift gifts cards to the Salvation Army where they will be distributed to some very deserving children just in time for Christmas.