KITCHENER -- The councils in Cambridge and North Dumfries appointed a committee on Wednesday night to look at the benefits of a possible hydro company merger.

Energy+ Inc. and Brantford Power Inc. announced last week that they were considering the merge.

The committee was approved at a joint meeting of Cambridge and North Dumfries.

The mayor of North Dumfries noted at the meeting that power company mergers seem to be a trend that the province favours.

"That's not to say we should do it, just you need to know that mergers are looked upon favourably by the province and they like to see us moving that way," said Mayor Sue Foxton.

The committee that's looking into it will consist of three councillors from Cambridge and two from North Dumfries.

There will also be a public consultation process, and the Ontario Energy Board would have the final say in any future merger.

In a news release last week, the journey to a merger was called "complex and lengthy." It's not clear just how long the process could take.