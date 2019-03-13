

CTV Kitchener





Just one day after a Scotiabank branch was robbed in Cambridge, another one was targeted in Guelph.

Police have confirmed that they responded to a report of a gun robbery at the bank on Kortright Road West around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but police say that two people were taken to hospital as a precaution. A sign on the front door indicated that the branch was closed for the day due to an emergency.

This marks the fourth Scotiabank branch that has been robbed since Feb. 25.

In the last week of February, two Scotiabank branches were robbed in Kitchener, one on Courtland Avenue East and the other on Doon Village Road.

Another Scotiabank branch was robbed on Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police say they're not sure if the robberies in Kitchener and Cambridge are connected.

More to come.