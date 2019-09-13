Brant Family and Children's Services is going forward with another round of staff cuts.

An additional 11 workers are being let go, following what has been a chaotic few months for the agency.

"A lot of upheaval, change and frustration I think," says resource worker Ken Giesen.

In April, more than 25 people were laid off from the Chatham Street building.

Two months later, the entire board of directors resigned and the former executive director was escorted from the building by the ministry.

The new executive director, Dr. Bernadette Gallagher, was appointed by the ministry for one year and makes all of the staffing decisions.

"We are committed to exploring all options to refocus the resources we have, while keeping staff cuts as minimal as possible. The organization has competent and passionate staff. No one wants to see any positions cut,” says Gallagher to CTV News in a statement.

According to the union, this latest round of cuts is because there’s no the proper funding in place for child welfare agencies.

"The ministry is sending all children's aid societies their final funding allocations for this fiscal year by the end of the week," said Genevieve Oger, Communications for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

Money is key when dealing with a $3.5 million historic deficit, but how much the agency has to spend is still up in the air: Giesen says they still don't have their budget.

The ministry, meanwhile, assures workers there that the budget is coming by the end of the week.

The ministry says that the Brant FACS will not see any disruption to services following the latest round of cuts, but the union says it's already happening.

The agency is reportedly leaving some of the axed positions vacant in the hopes they may be eventually filled in the future if the funding becomes available.