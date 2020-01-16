For the second time in just over a month, a bank in Cambridge was the scene of a robbery investigation.

Police were called to the Scotiabank branch on Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard at around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police tell CTV News their investigation revealed that two men entered the bank and demanded money.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured, and it’s not clear if a weapon was involved.

This is the same bank branch that was hit by a robbery back on December 13th.

In that incident, police said three men entered the branch and made off with cash.

Police now say they’re looking into possible links between the most recent robberies and other bank robberies across the region.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available late Thursday evening.