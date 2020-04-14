KITCHENER -- A second resident at Greenwood Court, a long-term care home in Stratford, has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Their identity has not been released.

Dr. Miriam Klassen, the Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth, says the resident passed away Monday afternoon.

Another resident in their 80s died just two days earlier.

Officials say they're still waiting for the results of two more COVID-19 tests, one for a resident and another for a staff member at Greenwood Court.

There are now 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Huron County and Perth County. Those break down as follows:

18 cases in Stratford

2 cases in St. Marys

8 cases in Huron County

6 cases in Perth County

Huron Perth Public Health confirmed Tuesday that a woman in her 70s is continuing to receive medical treatment at Listowel Memorial Hospital. No other updates about her condition have been released.

The agency also provided an update on a bus driver in Stratford who tested positive for the virus. On Friday they announced that the driver’s spouse, who was also a bus driver with the city, was being tested as well. They now say her test has come back positive.

The city has already taken action to limit interactions between bus drivers and the public.

On Monday they took it one step further, deciding to close all bus shelters to encourage physical distancing.