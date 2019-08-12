

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating another buy-and-sell robbery in Kitchener.

The latest one happened in a parking lot in the Upper Canada Drive area on Friday.

That's where police say a man met two others to try to sell a cell phone.

Police say he was assaulted and had the phone stolen.

This is the second time regional police are investigating a cell phone robbery on Upper Canada Drive in as many weeks.

The previous incident saw a victim sprayed with a noxious substance before they had their phone stolen.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant when selling things online.

They suggest that sellers not provide personal information to anyone, to check the name of the person you're meeting online, to ask about the item's history and to use generic photos.

Police say you should meet in daylight hours in public spaces with cameras. They offer their parking lots as an option.