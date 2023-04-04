Another person comes forward reporting a suspicious man using public transit: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they’re receiving another report about a suspicious man using public transit and approaching females.

According to a news release sent out on Tuesday, on Monday police received a report of a suspicious man in the area of Wilson Avenue and Balfour Crescent.

The latest update from WRPS bring the total number of reported incidents to five.

Police said the latest known incident involves an unknown man approached a woman in front of her residence and engaged in conversation with her around 8:05 p.m..

Police said he try to make physical contact with her, but was unsuccessful. Police said the man was seen fleeing the area on foot towards Kingsway Drive.

Police believe the incident is related to previously reported incidents.

On Friday, WRPS said officers received three separate incidents of a man acting suspicious while on public transit.

“The male boarded the bus at the same stop as a female passenger. When the bus arrived at Fairview Park Mall, the female exited the bus, and the male followed,” police said in a previous news release.

Police said the man attempted to talk to the woman and grabbed her to continue the interaction.

Days later, WRPS issued a notice saying another woman had come forward after she was approached by an unknown man and allegedly sexually assaulted.

In this instance, police said the woman walking to a bus stop in the area of Pioneer Drive and Old Carriage Drive when a man approached her to talk.

Police said the incident occurred on March 4.

Police included a photo of an individual they’re looking to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.