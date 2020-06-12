There have been two more charges handed out in Waterloo for people not following emergency order guidelines put in place by the province.

In a Friday media briefing, Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray confirmed the charges were at two private residences in Waterloo.

The incidents involved gatherings of more than five people over the course of the past week.

“The emergency orders are still in effect, they are changing, but people need to be aware what the orders are and aware that enforcement will continue,” said Murray.

The two charges are in addition to 18 others that have been handed out in Waterloo Region.

Those other charges range from other non-essential businesses staying open to people using closed basketball courts.

Over the course of roughly the past week in Waterloo region, there have been 188 site visits by enforcement officers where education or warnings took place.

There were also 281 site visits where no action was required.