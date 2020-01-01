KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are now investigating two incidents involving the use of a paintball gun: one at a school and another targeted towards a horse and buggy.

A pickup truck was seen driving in the parking lot of Floradale Parochial School on Dec. 22 around 7 p.m., according to officials.

Police say rapid popping sounds were heard coming from the school shortly after the truck had entered.

It was later discovered that someone had entered the school and used a paintball gun to spray the main basement room and classroom.

On Sunday around 6 p.m., a white pickup truck with an unknown amount of people in it reportedly fired paintballs at a horse and buggy as they were driving on a path near Lions Park in Elmira.

The occupants and horse were not injured.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police.