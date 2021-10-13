Another nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The online dashboard update also shows 11 more cases considered resolved and a drop of two to the active case count.
Six more cases have been identified as the Delta variant.
The number of related deaths has remained unchanged ever since public health reported the 300th death in the area on Oct. 1.
There are two more people in area hospitals being treated with the virus, while the amount of those in the ICU has stayed the same in the past 24 hours.
An outbreak at an unnamed food processing plant has been declared over.
One more case has been reported in a resident aged nine or younger as well as one between the ages of 10-19.
This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 19,861 confirmed cases, 19,441 resolved, 300 deaths, 117 active cases, 6,552 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,044 Delta variants, 3,127 Alphas, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, eight hospitalized, four in the ICU, seven active outbreaks, 1,119 cases in those nine or younger, 2,147 in those between 10-19, and 4,836 in those between 20-29.
There have now been 879,989 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Waterloo Region. The per cent of those 12 and over that been fully vaccinated is 85.63 per cent, while the entire population rate sits at 73.73 per cent.
The difference between the per cent of those fully vaccinated and those with just one dose is about four per cent.
In Ontario, health officials logged 306 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.
Another 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also confirmed in the province, bringing the total death tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,804.
There are 242 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, officials say. Of those patients, 153 are in intensive care.
Provincial officials say that 139 of the 153 people in intensive care are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
With files from CTV Toronto
