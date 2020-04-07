KITCHENER -- There are now nine cases of COVID-19 in Six Nations.

The latest case was confirmed on Sunday evening.

The Elected Council says this is this a critical time for the community.

"Our actions over the next week will help keep that number from growing much higher," said Councillor Nathan Wright in video statement posted online. "Or they could very well add to the new count catagory in these reports - the number of deaths."

The council is also warning against gatherings over the Easter weekend.

"We are asking you to postpone any scheduled celebrations for when we, as a community, have completely eliminated the COVID-19 virus in our community," said Chief Mark Hill in a press release. "If not, this could very well become a Spring full of suffering and of loss."

Residents are asked to stay home and celebrate by phone or online with their family and friends.