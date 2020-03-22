KITCHENER --

There are now a total 16 people with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region after one more confirmed case was announced Sunday.

The province says the latest case is a Waterloo woman in her 20’s who contracted the virus through close contact with another infected person.

That woman is now in self-isolation.

Also amoung the new cases is a man in his 50s from Hamilton who contracted the illness while on a Caribbean cruise.

Ontario added another 47 confirmed cases on Sunday bringing the provincial total to 424.

Three of those people have died – a 77-year-old man and another man in his 70s from Barrie, and a 52-year-old Milton man.

In all, eight people have recovered from the virus.

