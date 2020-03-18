KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed another case of COVID-19.

The update was posted to the region's website at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

This marks the 10th case in the region. The ninth was confirmed on Tuesday after a lull in new cases on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region's total doubled from four to eight.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is set to provide an update on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. That will be streamed live on CTV Kitchener's website.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.