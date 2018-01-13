

CTV Kitchener





Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their eighth Canadian figure skating title Saturday.

The pair scored 209.82 for their “Moulin Rouge” performance.

Virtue, from London, and Moir, from Ilderton, are former members of the K-W Skating Club.

They won gold at the 2010 Olympics but fell short in Sochi, placing 2nd overall.

Virtue and Moir are hoping for a big comeback at this year’s Olympic Games.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto took home silver at the national competition, while Waterloo's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje finished third.