Another national title for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir
Tessa Virtue, left, and Scott Moir perform their free dance during the senior ice dance competition at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 13, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 6:20PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 13, 2018 6:27PM EST
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their eighth Canadian figure skating title Saturday.
The pair scored 209.82 for their “Moulin Rouge” performance.
Virtue, from London, and Moir, from Ilderton, are former members of the K-W Skating Club.
They won gold at the 2010 Olympics but fell short in Sochi, placing 2nd overall.
Virtue and Moir are hoping for a big comeback at this year’s Olympic Games.
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto took home silver at the national competition, while Waterloo's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje finished third.