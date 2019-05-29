

CTV Kitchener





The Region’s planning and works committee has voted to endorse the preferred route of stage 2 of the ION LRT through Cambridge.

With committee approval, the project will still have to get final approval from council and is still subject to an environmental assessment.

Despite the lengthy process ahead, members of the planning and works committee say this is an important step forward.

If all goes according to plan, the Region hopes to submit for Provincial and Federal funding in 2020.

The project is not expected to get started until around 2028-2029.

Residents will still have two more opportunities to offer feedback to the Region.

The next public feedback session will happen this fall.