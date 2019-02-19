

CTV Kitchener





A second illegal waste dump has been found near Brantford.

Brant County OPP was called to a location near Power Line Road and the CN Rail crossing.

They found suspicious containers wrapped in heavy plastic and tape.

Police believe the containers may be filled with the left-over chemical waste from an illegal drug lab.

Earlier this month Brantford Police found a different dump site they also believed was waste from a drug lab.

Police say to contact them immediately if you find a suspicious dump site.