Another illegal chemical waste dump found near Brantford
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:50AM EST
A second illegal waste dump has been found near Brantford.
Brant County OPP was called to a location near Power Line Road and the CN Rail crossing.
They found suspicious containers wrapped in heavy plastic and tape.
Police believe the containers may be filled with the left-over chemical waste from an illegal drug lab.
Earlier this month Brantford Police found a different dump site they also believed was waste from a drug lab.
Police say to contact them immediately if you find a suspicious dump site.