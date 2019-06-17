Featured
Another crash involving an LRT train
An LRT vehicle was involved in a crash at King & Union in Waterloo. (June 17, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 3:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 3:43PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a LRT train.
It happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of King and Union Streets.
Both the car and the train were damaged.
It’s not known if there were any injuries.
This is the fourth LRT vehicle collision since the start of May.