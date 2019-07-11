

CTV Kitchener





Just days after a girl was taken to hospital after an alleged sexual assault, police are investigating another.

Police say that a young boy was walking on a sidewalk when he was touched inappropriately.

It happened on Westmount Road West between Victoria Street South and Highland Road in Kitchener on Wednesday at around 8 p.m.

The man was not known to the child, police say.

It's not known if the two incidents are related.

He's described as being between 25 and 30 with a medium build, black hair and dark complexion.

He was reportedly wearing a grey tank top and a red-white shirt or scarf.

Police say the victim didn't sustain any physical injuries.

They're looking to identify the man in the above photo in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.