

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man accused of making and distributing child porn is facing another 70 charges.

Regional police announced in October of last year that they had arrested 10 people in connection to an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

In one instance, regional police arrested a 29-year-old Waterloo man, who was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, making it available and breaching probation.

After further investigation and forensic analysis, police found two child victims. The same man was charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making child porn.

Later, police were able to identify two additional victims: another child and an adult. As a result, and through continued forensic analysis, police charged the male with another 70 criminal offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and voyeurism.

Police say the accused was known to his victims and police say that all of the offences happened in Oxford County and in Kitchener.

His name was not released.