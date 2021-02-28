KITCHENER -- There have been 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region, while the number of those being treated in the hospital has remained the same.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update from Public Health also shows no change to the number of related deaths in the area.

Another 37 more cases have been considered resolved, while the active case count has gone up by seven.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 10,702 confirmed cases, 10,049 resolved, 227 deaths, 410 active cases, 34 hospitalizations, and six people being treated in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has gone down by two to a total of 23.

Public health says outbreaks have been declared at two unnamed congregated settings (five cases connected to one setting, one connected to the other) as well as at Highland Place Retirement Home (one case in staff).

Meanwhile, outbreaks have been declared over at a Columbia Forest LTC (14 cases in staff, three in non-staff), a French Catholic school in Cambridge (two cases), a construction site (two cases), Sunnyside Home LTC (one case in staff), and a third floor unit at St. Mary's General Hospital.

In Ontario, health officials marked a grim milestone on Sunday as the total number of confirmed cases in the province passed 300,000.

The news comes as 1,062 new infections were recorded in the previous day as well as 20 deaths related to the disease.

Sunday’s report brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 300,816, including 283,344 recoveries and 6,980 deaths.