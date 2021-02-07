KITCHENER -- Two more people in Waterloo Region have died from COVID-19 as public health confirmed 46 new cases on Sunday.

The online dashboard update also shows 64 more cases now considered resolved and the active case count dropping by 23.

The numbers of people being treated for the virus in a hospital or in the ICU have both remained steady.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 9,775 confirmed cases, 9,102 considered resolved, 209 deaths, 458 active cases, 34 hospitalizations, and nine patients in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area also dropped by two on Sunday to current total of 32.

In Ontario, health officials reported 1,489 new infections on Sunday, marking an increase from the 1,388 cases confirmed a day earlier. Another 22 deaths and resolved cases were also confirmed.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 278,207, including deaths and recoveries.

According to Sunday’s epidemiology report, there are now 174 confirmed cases of the U.K. B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant in the province, up from the 164 infections reported on Saturday.

There continues to be only one case of the South African B.1.351 variant, according to the province.