Another 398 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region over weekend

Kitchener -

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 398 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Monday's update includes 135 cases from Sunday, 127 from Saturday and 124 from Friday.

Active cases rose by 208 over the weekend, now sitting at 806. It's the highest number of active cases in the region since January.

To date, Waterloo Region has reported 22,241 cases of COVID-19, including 21,112 recoveries and 312 deaths.

There are 20 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including seven in the ICU.

The breakdown of variants of concern is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,979 are the Delta variant

27 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

There are 19 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

A total of 996,717 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population over the age of five, 85.24 per cent have one dose and 79.87 per cent have both doses.

As for the entire population, 80.72 per cent is partially vaccinated and 75.66 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there were 3,783 new COVID-19 cases added on Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 2,863, up from 1,328 last Monday and 940 two weeks ago.

The province's positivity rate is at 9.7 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario so far is 653,727, including 620,023 recoveries and 10,113 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto​