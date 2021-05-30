KITCHENER -- The active COVID-19 case count in Waterloo Region has now gone down for 10 straight days as health officials are reporting 39 new cases on Sunday.

The online dashboard update also shows 64 more cases have been considered resolved.

There were no new related deaths in the past 24 hours. The last death relating to the virus in the area was reported on May 18.

The number of people being treated for the virus in area hospitals and ICU’s have also remained unchanged.

Health officials have identified 43 more cases as variants of concern, with 37 being classified as B.1.1.7 (first detected in the U.K.) and one as B.1.167 (first detected in India).

A facility outbreak has been declared over at an unnamed health service, which brings the total for the area down by one.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 15,930 confirmed cases, 15,322 resolved, 256 deaths, 339 active cases, 23 hospitalizations, 12 in the ICU, nine active outbreaks, 3,209 variants of concern, 2,796 B.1.1.7’s, six B.1.351’s (first detected in South Africa), 27 P.1’s (first detected in Brazil), and nine B.1.617’s.

In Ontario, the 1,033 cases logged Sunday across the province represent a small decrease over the 1,057 added a day earlier.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded 530,543 lab-confirmed cases of the disease. That number includes 508,428 recoveries and 8,744 deaths. Eighteen of those deaths were reported in the previous day.