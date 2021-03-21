KITCHENER -- There have been nine more COVID-19 variants of concern identified in Waterloo Region, as the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 35.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 38 more cases have been resolved. The active case count in the region has gone down by five.

Of the nine new variants identified, three are the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.

The number of deaths, hospitalizations, patients being treated in the ICU, and active facility outbreaks have all remained unchanged.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now stand at 11,513 confirmed cases, 10,988 resolved, 240 deaths, 290 variants of concern, 22 B.1.1.7 variants, 275 active cases, 20 hospitalizations, nine people being treated in the ICU, and 18 active facility outbreaks.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 1,791 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The case count comes after officials logged 1,745 more infections on Friday and 1,829 more infections on Saturday.

Health officials also reported that 18 more people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19, including two people living in long-term care homes. In total, the province has faced 7,241 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The province also deemed 1,353 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 307,403.