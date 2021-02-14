KITCHENER -- The number of people being treated in the hospital and ICU for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region have remained unchanged as 35 more cases have been confirmed for the area.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update from Public Health also shows one more death relating to the virus in the region.

There have been 43 more cases considered resolved, while the number of active cases has dropped by 12.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 10,084 confirmed cases, 9,479 resolved, 218 deaths, 376 active cases, 28 hospitalizations, and seven patients being treated in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area also dropped by three to a total of 26.

The ongoing outbreak at Cambridge Memorial Hospital's Medicine B unit was one that was declared over. In total, two people were infected with COVID-19 from the outbreak.

In Ontario, health officials logged 981 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but say this reporting and others throughout the week have been underestimated due to data migration out of Toronto Public Health.

There were also 42 more deaths reported Sunday as well as 1,235 cases considered resolved.

The Ontario COVID-19 totals now stand at more than 285,000 confirmed cases, 267,128 resolved, 6,693 deaths, and 1,2047 active cases.