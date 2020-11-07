KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 following a 42-case increase the day prior.

Public Health’s Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows 12 new resolved cases, no new deaths, and an increase of 14 to the active case count.

That brings the totals in Waterloo Region to 2,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,017 resolved, 121 deaths, and 183 active cases.

While public health reported 29 new cases, the total number only increased by 26.

A new outbreak was declared in the area at an unnamed manufacturing/industrial workplace. There have been eight cases connected to the facility.

In Ontario, there was another record-breaking increase in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 1,132 confirmed.

The last record in Ontario was set when 1,050 cases were charted on Tuesday. More recently, the province saw 1,003 new cases logged on Friday, 998 on Thursday and 987 on Wednesday.

Saturday’s report brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 82,825, including deaths and recoveries.

Eleven new deaths linked to the disease were logged by provincial health officials, bringing Ontario’s death toll to 3,220.

Health officials deemed 852 more cases to be resolved as of Saturday too, bringing the number of recovered patients in Ontario to 70,938.

There are currently 8,667 active COVID-19 cases in the province.