Another 29 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one more related death reported
One more person in Waterloo Region has died from COVID-19, as health officials are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The online dashboard update also shows 20 more cases resolved, while the active case count has risen by eight.
There are three more cases in those nine and younger, six more in those ages 10-19, and another six in the 20-29 age range.
There have been four additional cases identified as the Delta variant.
The number of those being treated in the ICU for the virus has stayed the same in the past 24 hours, while hospitalization totals have gone down by one.
Facility outbreaks have been declared at an unnamed hospitality service and an unnamed hair salon, bumping up the total number of outbreaks in the area by two.
This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,903 confirmed cases, 18,422 resolved, 289 deaths, 168 active cases, 1,078 cases in those nine and younger, 1,998 cases in those 10-19, 4,640 in those 20-29, seven hospitalized, six in the ICU, six active outbreaks, 5,017 variants of concern, 3,126 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, and 1,511 Deltas.
In Ontario, health officials reported 835 new infections on Saturday, marking the highest case count since June 4.
The Ministry of Health says that of the seven deaths reported, six are a part of data clean-up and actually occurred more than two months ago. The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,496.
According to the Ministry, 675 of the new cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals.
Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane
Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.
O'Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign
Erin O'Toole warned supporters Saturday that they're not welcome on the Conservative campaign if they engage in harassment and intimidation of other party leaders.
Conservatives opening up an advantage as Liberal support declines: Nanos data
The Conservatives have opened up an advantage as Liberal support declined over the past three days of the campaign, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research.
U.S. says 2 ISIS-K 'planners' killed in drone strike in Afghanistan
Acting swiftly on U.S. President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate with a drone strike in the group's eastern stronghold.
Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases in highest single-day case count since early June
Ontario is reporting over 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily case count since June 4.
Louisiana braces for 'life-altering' Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana.
Have you been harassed for protecting yourself against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have felt harassed when following public health orders or continuing to mask out of personal preference.
Canadian government matching donations to help Haiti recover from earthquake
Canadians wanting to help Haiti’s earthquake recovery can now have their aid donations matched by the government.
'Sending the wrong message': Indigenous Albertans react to province not recognizing Sept. 30 as stat holiday
The regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association is angered the province will not legislate the recently created federal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in London Friday night.
Celebrating Olympic Champions
Londoners are lining up early Saturday for the city’s Olympian celebration at Labatt park that gets underway at noon.
NDP Leader Singh vows to eliminate interest on student loans, forgive debt
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged financial breaks for Canadian students on Saturday, vowing to do away with interest on federal student loans "immediately and permanently" as well as forgive student debt.
Crash sends three people to hospital, witness says
Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Provincial Rd.
'Stuff the Bus' for kids in need
The Optimist Club of Riverside and Reaching For The Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County are encouraging the public to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ to collect school supplies and food for Riverside-area schools.
Heat Warning continues this weekend
A Heat Warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington, and Rondeau Park.
First Nations communities pick up donated hockey equipment from Barrie for youth in need
The dreams of some young youth desperate to play Canada's game got one step closer to being fulfilled today.
Barrie police arrest man carrying handgun overnight Saturday
Barrie Police have charged one man for possession of a weapon after calls of an altercation overnight Saturday.
NDP Leader Singh pledges to forgive student debt during campaign stop in Sudbury
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was at Laurentian University on Saturday to support Sudbury candidate Nadia Verrelli and her push to become the next federal representative in what is sure to be a highly contested riding.
'Fill a Fire Truck' food drive in Timmins looks to support food bank, recruit foster families
The third annual 'Fill a Fire Truck' food drive, in collaboration between the Timmins Fire Department and North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services, sought help with a shortage of food donations by appealing to community generosity.
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa above 200; hospitalizations on the rise
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed active cases is above 200.
Ontario will unveil COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, source confirms
The Doug Ford government will unveil a COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, a senior government source confirms.
Ontario eyes COVID-19 vaccine passports and police provide a lesson to a driving instructor: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Toronto Tiny Shelters to halt operations citing city settlement
Khaleel Seivwright, of Toronto Tiny Shelters, announced Saturday that he reached a settlement with the City of Toronto, agreeing to halt the construction of tiny shelters on city-owned land.
Toronto Pearson Airport asks travellers to arrive early to accommodate anti-mask protest
Toronto Pearson Airport has issued a statement instructing travellers departing Saturday to arrive early to accommodate an anti-mask protest taking place in terminal three.
Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Quebec reported 604 new coronavirus cases since Friday’s update, for a total of 387,834 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
'Completely inappropriate': Montreal hospital demands lab tech remove Nazi-filled social media posts
A lab technician who works at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has been told by her employer to remove posts from her social media account that included swastikas covering the Quebec flag and one that compared Premier Francois Legault to Hitler, CTV News has learned.
Rivard breaks her own world record, swims to Canada's first gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Aurelie Rivard captured Canada's first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, smashing her own world record in both her heats and final of the 100-metre freestyle on Saturday.
'We were very concerned': Boys rescued at Cape Breton beach after current forces them into deep waters
A quiet, sunny afternoon at Mira Gut Beach quickly became a different story earlier this week after two boys started to drift out to sea.
COVID-19 outbreak causes container ship to be anchored off Halifax
Crew members on a container ship anchored just outside of the Halifax Harbour have tested positive for COVID-19.
Watching and waiting: The Maritimes prepare for arrival of Afghan refugees
Canada is vowing to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees who are fleeing the Taliban, an even more pressing issue in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack.
'The Delta variant is here': Outbreak reported in First Nation care home in Manitoba
The chief of Sagkeeng First Nation says the community is dealing with an outbreak of nearly two dozen Delta variant cases within a care home.
'A strong step': Hockey Manitoba praises province's new health orders coming next week
New health orders coming next week are being welcomed by Hockey Manitoba, which says a COVID-19 immunization requirement will provide a comfort level for players and spectators alike.
Community rises to help Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs
A Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs is thanking community members who have been rising to the challenge by helping to cover repair costs.
'The UCP has abandoned Albertans to the fourth wave': NDP rips COVID-19 comments by UCP caucus chair
Alberta NDP health critic David Shepherd ripped UCP caucus chair Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) Friday evening, after Neudorf appeared on a Lethbridge-based newscast to discuss the province's approach to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases during the fourth wave.
Motorcycle rally supports Albertans in recovery from addiction
Participants in a special event held by a Calgary centre for addiction recovery will be in for the ride of their life on Saturday.
Virtual tour of Alberta helps raise $1.9M for cancer research
More than 800 riders took part in a new fundraising event for cancer research in Alberta, which has already earned nearly $2 million.
Hospitalizations mounting as Alberta adds 1K new cases for 3rd straight day
There are 336 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 244 since the start of the month and the highest patient count since June 7.
Alberta delays 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries in Edmonton as COVID-19 cases rise
Up to 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries will be postponed in the Edmonton zone starting on Aug. 30.
Whistler Blackcomb announces opening date for slopes after COVID-19 cases forced the resort to close early
With summer still in full-swing, the owner of Whistler’s ski hills is already announcing when the slopes are set to open to skiers and boarders.
3-year-old dies on mini-golf course at Mount Washington
A three-year-old girl has died after being struck with a rock while playing miniature golf at Mount Washington on Vancouver Island.
Mix of toxic pollutants left behind in ash after wildfires scorch communities: expert
Wildfires that race through communities, incinerating ingredients that make up modern-day life, can leave behind a trail of toxic metal, says an expert.