Another 29 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one more related death reported

COVID 19 Ontario

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane

Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.

Taliban fighters walk in front of the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver