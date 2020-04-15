KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported two more deaths from COVID-19 as the region's total number of cases climbs to 379.

The numbers were updated on the region's website on Wednesday morning.

Of the total, 127 cases have now been marked resolved. Fifteen people have now died from the virus.

The region lists eight of those deaths as relating to long-term care or retirement homes, settings that have been particularly hard-hit by the virus.

There have been 14 outbreaks declared at these facilities in the region. The most recent is at Trinity Village LTC, where a staff member and resident have tested positive for COVID-19.

The region's website shows that 26 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, while 61 people have been at some point.

Healthcare workers make up almost a third of cases, with 116 testing positive.

The region's website shows that 3,505 tests have been done. It no longer lists negative or pending results.

Ontario reported its biggest single-day jump in deaths on Wednesday, as 51 more people died from COVID-19.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…