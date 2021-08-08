KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is reporting 24 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while Ontario has reported the highest number of new cases since mid-June.

The online dashboard update for the region also shows 18 more considered resolved, while the active case count has gone up by four.

A day after identifying just two cases as variants of concern, public health is reporting 34 more on Sunday, with 26 being classified as the Delta variant.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, those being treated in the ICU, and active facility outbreaks have all remained the same in the past 24 hours.

Health officials administered 2,324 vaccines in the area on Saturday. The region is now 8,876 shots away from reaching its goal of 75 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals 18,525 confirmed cases, 18,086 resolved, 283 deaths, 142 active cases, 14 hospitalized, 12 in the ICU, 10 active outbreaks, 4,815 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,122 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, 1,282 Deltas, 781,293 vaccines administered in the area, 83.62 per cent of eligible population with first dose of vaccine, and 73.25 per cent fully vaccinated.

In Ontario, health officials reported 423 new infections Sunday, the first time being over 400 since mid-June, and six additional deaths.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,407. Another 232 people recovered from the disease as of Sunday, resulting in 2,242 active cases across the province.

The province said it administered 46,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 19.8 million needles have gone into arms. As of Sunday, 9,318,953 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.